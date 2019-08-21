'Not all of Baumel's remains were returned to Israel'

Terror leader Ahmed Jibril says Israel received 'half a body,' any transfer of remains contingent on release of living terrorists.

Ahmed Jibril, founder and leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terror organization, on Tuesday night claimed that not all of Zachary Baumel's body parts were returned to Israel.

According to Jibril, some of Baumel's body parts remain in a different location in Syria.

JIbril said that the remains found in the Al Yarmouk Camp, which Russia transferred to Israel, were "half a body," Kan reported.

In an interview, he emphasized that the transfer of fallen Israeli soldiers' remains from Syria to Israel could only occur in exchange for the release of live Palestinian Authority and Syrian terrorists from Israeli jails.

Baumel fell in the Battle of Sultan Yaqub during the Lebanon War in 1982. In April, Russia located his remains, transferring the remains and Baumel's belongings to Israel, allowing his family to bury him, 37 years after his death.

In exchange, Israel freed two Syrian prisoners in a gesture of "goodwill."