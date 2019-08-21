Attended by US and Poland foreign ministers, United Nations Security Council discusses peace and security in the Middle East.

The United Nations (UN) Security Council convened a special hearing Tuesday on peace and security in the Middle East.

Israel participated in the meeting, which was led by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz.

During the debate, foreign ministers focused on promoting peace in the Middle East and discussing the Iranian threat.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, addressed in his speech the rapprochement between Israel and the Arab countries against the Iranian threat.

"Tehran is succeeding in one key respect: bringing Israel closer to its Arab neighbors. Behind closed doors, many of the region’s leaders freely admit that the main threat to the Middle East is Iran. Our Arab neighbors understand that Israel is the leading force in the fight against radicalism and terrorism," Danon explained.

"Our common challenges require the Arab leaders to publicly state: Cooperation is in our mutual interest," Danon added.

Concluding in Arabic, he said: "I say to the Arab people around the region what’s already known in Egypt and Jordan: Israel is not your enemy."

Secretary Pompeo stated: "We are facilitating new links between Israel and her Arab neighbors." He continued: "Iran and its proxies continue to foment unrest and terror in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen."