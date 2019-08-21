Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan on Tuesday evening rejected the attacks on Yamina chairwoman Ayelet Shaked following a publication in the Haaretz newspaper that emissaries sent on her behalf proposed to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to influence Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit as part of her attempts to secure a spot on the Likud Knesset slate.

"I want to say in the clearest manner: This never happened. Ayelet Shaked has never made such delusional proposals, and those who say she did, do not know her integrity,” said Dagan.

“This is a spin of the most miserable kind, and I can only say that I hope it came from the left side of the map,” he added.

On Monday, Yair Golan and Yair (Yaya) Fink from the Democratic Union party contacted Mandelblit demanding that he launch an investigation against Shaked for the proposal she allegedly made to Netanyahu.

In their letter to Mandelblit, Golan and Fink argued that the proposal constituted a bribe, disruption of court proceedings and breach of trust.

Shaked on Monday responded to the Haaretz report and said, "There is a low and ugly attempt to discredit me here. If the words quoted were said by one person or another, they are certainly grave, but they have no connection to me and were not said with my knowledge. I never spoke to the Attorney General about criminal cases, let alone the Netanyahu cases. I trust the public to be smarter than that."