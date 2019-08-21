Secretary of State says US will take every action it can to prevent Iranian tanker from delivering oil to Syria.

The United States will take every action it can to prevent an Iranian tanker from delivering oil to Syria in contravention of US sanctions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned on Tuesday.

“We have made clear that anyone who touches it, anyone who supports it, anyone who allows a ship to dock is at risk of receiving sanctions from the United States,” Pompeo told reporters, according to the Reuters news agency.

“If that ship again heads to Syria we will take every action we can consistent with those sanctions to prevent that,” he stressed.

His comments come two days after the Adrian Darya, formerly the Grace 1, left Gibraltar which detained it last month on the grounds that it was violating the sanctions against Syria.

Ship-tracking data showed the vessel was heading toward the Greek port of Kalamata.

Pompeo’s comments were made hours after Western intelligence sources told Fox News that a tanker filled with Iranian oil is headed towards Syria, in violation of American sanctions.