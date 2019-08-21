Why do tiny parties run for Knesset?

Gil Hoffman tries to figure out what drives a party that has received less than 400 votes to run again and again.

Gil Hoffman speaks to Dennis Avi Lipkin, the head of the Bible Bloc party, to find out why he is running in the September 17 election after winning only 353 votes, which was good enough for 38th place out of 40 parties, in the April election.

Lipkin explains that he formed his party to prepare for a Muslim perpetrated Holocaust on Jews and Christians in the United States and the influx of 10 million Jews and their non-Jewish spouses from America and around the world, who he expects to vote for h‫ im in the future.