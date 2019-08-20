Backpack saved ramming victim's life

Sister of boy fighting for his life saved from similar head injuries when backpack shielded her head during ramming attack.

The teenage girl who was injured in a ramming attack last week was saved from potentially fatal injuries by her backpack, her family was told Tuesday.

Noam Nevies, 19, was moderately injured when a terrorist rammed into her and her brother, Nahum, 17, as they made their way to a protected bus stop near the entrance to the town of Elazar in Gush Etzion on Friday.

Nahum suffered severe head injuries and remains in serious condition. He is still fighting for his life, according to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.

Gush Etzion Brigade commander Col. David Shapira came to the hospital Tuesday to talk to the family. Shapiro brought with him items which the siblings were holding during the attack.

Shapira told the family that Noam's backpack prevented her head from striking the ground when the siblings were hit, likely saving her life.

The public is asked to pray for the complete recovery of Nahum Elimelech Ben Zahava Rivka.