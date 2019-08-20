The Bridge at the Kishon or how Haifa´s history was rewritten

Today Haifa is Israel's third-largest city in Israel, the largest port in the Middle East, and has the world's shortest subway line, the Carmelit. In 2018, a woman, Einat Kalisch-Rotem, was elected mayor for the first time - unthinkable a hundred years ago. 101 years ago the world looked much different: A sleepy little town was Haifa, with a few thousand souls, but they already had a railroad station. The small seaside town that was already multicultural - long before it became fashionable - and was populated by Muslims, Christians, Druze, Jews, and Baha'is. Since 1914, the legendary Hasan Bey Shukri ruled as mayor, playing a crucial role in the city's future development.

The ailing fort Burj al-Salam was located at the edge of what is today Gan Hazikaron (Garden of Remembrance). In the south of the city was the German colony, there was a beer brewery and a soap factory. After Hitler's seizure of power in 1933 the members of the Templar society from Swabia (Southwest Germany) mutated into believing National Socialists and Nazi collaborators.

The sprawling villa of Selim Effendi Khuri testified the presence of local feudal lords. On the shore there was a rather insignificant harbor, swimming areas, and a customs station with lighthouse. On Mount Carmel was only growing scarce vegetation. Even the Bahai Temple, Haifa's landmark, did not exist. There was still feudal rule among the Ottoman lords, Jizya (head tax for non-Muslims) and slavery - that, too, was the reality of 1918.

But that was due to change very soon. World War I was the beginning of the end of the crumbling Ottoman Empire. Allenby succeeded in what Napoleon had failed 120 years earlier. Already the year before, on December 9, 1917, Jerusalem had fallen into British hands. However, General Allenby had to wait with another push: At that time, the situation on the Western Front was so critical that his elite troops were withdrawn to France. Allenby was forced to wait until new units were trained and organized.

During the Sinai-Palestine campaign, more than 95,000 Indian fighters served in the British Indian Army, of which about ten percent fell as a result of the fighting. The Indian soldiers served in the cavalry, camel corps, infantry, and logistics units. The elite troops were often Sikhs from Punjab in northwest India. They were considered almost unbeatable.

The British fought two gruesome wars to subjugate the Sikhs and crush the Sikh Empire. After the First Sikh War, the Punjab has been annexed, after the Second Sikh War, the state was fully incorporated into British India. The last belligerent and well-organized Indian state was extinguished, and the fairy-tale treasures of the Sikhs were plundered and abducted. For example, the Koh-i-Noor, one of the world's largest diamonds became part of the Crown Jewels of the British Royal Family (and can now be admired in the Tower) and the Sikh Ruler's Golden Throne is presented in London at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

After the second bloody Sikh War, the British began recruiting the brave Sikhs. From then on, Sikhs fought on the battlefields of the Empire - as in World War I. Sparsely armed with spear and sword, or less frequently with rifles, the Sikh soldiers of Jodhpur, Mysore, and Hyderabad Lancer and the Lahore Regiment gained incredible successes against the Turkish army and their German and Austrian allies, equipped with the latest weapon technology.

Allenby's successful northward thrust only began months later on September 18, 1918. The Battle of Megiddo started with an infantry attack by British forces on an almost uninterrupted line from the Mediterranean across the Sharon Plain to the foothills of the Judean Mountains. They attacked the Turkish front and captured the headquarters of the Ottoman Eighth Army in Tulkarm. The Desert Mounted Corps surrounded the enemy infantry in the Judean Mountains and conquered their main supply, communication, and retreat lines. By September 25, the Ottoman army had been wiped out. Two remaining units retreated north towards Damascus. Shortly after midnight on 21/22 September, the 18th King George's Own Lancers were attacked by Ottoman battalion along the road from Akko to Haifa. They beat the battalion after a short fight and took more than 200 prisoners.

On September 22, air reconnaissance reported that Haifa had been evacuated by the Ottoman army. This proved to be wrong when British soldiers were stopped by Ottoman artillery and machine gun fire. Turkish, German, and Austrian troops controlled the access road from the east between Mount Carmel and Kishon. The po‎sition could not be taken because the river Kishon was bounded on both sides by swamps, making a crossing impossible. On September 23, 1918, the Jodhpur Lancers were assigned to take this po‎sition while the Mysore Lancers attacked the city from the east and north. A squadron of Mysore Lancers and a squadron of the Sherwood Rangers Yeomanry, supported by the B Battery, Honorable Artillery Company, attacked the Austrian po‎sition on the slopes of Mount Carmel at 14:00. The squadron of Mysore Lancers climbed a steep path to silence the guns. Meanwhile, the Jodhpur Lancers and the rest of the Mysore Lancers launched the main attack on the rearguard of German machine-gunners who blocked the road.

The Jodhpur Lancers attacked the Ottoman po‎sition and crossed the railway line from Akko to Haifa, but came under machine-gun and artillery fire. The Turks covered every inch of the ground with their machine guns. The Sikh soldiers were hampered by quicksand on the riverbank, avoiding the lower slopes of the Carmel. The regiment was with no cover and was attacked by guns from the front and from the flank. Major Dalpat Singh Shekhawat, the hero of Haifa, was hit by bullets. That was the most critical moment of the entire operation. Immediately, the B-Staff commander, Captain Bahadur Aman Singh Jodah took command of the regiment and they rode into machine-gun fire. The regiment secured the enemy po‎sition, took thirty prisoners, two machine guns, two camel guns, and opened an access route to Haifa. The Jodhpur Lancers continued their attack into the city and surprised the defenders. The remaining two squadrons rode down the street into town. The attack was so unexpected and fast that the enemy did not have enough time to respond.

It almost sounds like a miracle: In less than an hour, two Sikh battalions finally ended the four centuries of Ottoman rule. The Sikhs, equipped with spears and swords, defeated the Ottoman army and their German and Austrian allies with the most modern weapons and heavy guns in about forty minutes.

It was the last cavalry battle of World War I, probably the last cavalry battle in military history, but it was certainly one of the shortest and most successful. The two regiments took together 1,350 German and Ottoman prisoners. The Sikhs had eight human casualties, 34 injured and 60 horses were killed and another 83 injured.

The ashes of the fallen soldiers were buried in the cemetery of the Indian soldiers on Jaffa Road in Haifa. To this day, Haifa commemorates the Indians who lost their lives. For decades, the details of Haifa's liberation remained in the dark. The victory over the Ottomans had been tackled only by the British Empire. Thanks to the initiative of some locals, such as Igal Graiver, the history of the Haifa has been rewritten. The volunteers of the "Haifa History Society" have collected many new facts in meticulous detail. "Haifa," says Igal Graiver, "has become a kind of mecca for visitors from India."

Meanwhile, families of the liberators of Haifa have been found and they came from far away, like the Grandson of Captain Bahadur Aman Singh Jodah. The encounters were always very emotional for both the Indians and the Haifa citizens. In 2010, the city of Haifa decided to hold an annual ceremony for the fallen Indian soldiers, for those who are known by name and the many nameless.

Dalpat Singh Shekhawat, Captain Bahadur Aman Singh Jodah, Dafadar Jor Singh and Captain Anop Singh, the Mysore Lancers and the Jodhpur Lancer are the heroes of Haifa, who have permanent place not only in the history books.

The search for traces has been successful: Some localities could be discovered, although the city has changed fundamentally in a century. The famous photograph of the Sikh cavalry riding into Haifa shows in the background the "Paris Square", formerly "Hamra Square". One of the houses still looks the same.

It was more difficult to locate the place where Captain Bahadur Aman Singh Jodah and his comrades rode into the hail of bullets and overwhelmed their enemies. Igal Graiver refers to a bridge from the Turkish period that passes over the Kishon near the Check-Post. Visiting the place causes goose bumps even after such a long time. It is a kind of pilgrimage to visit there.

The Battle of Haifa is considered a milestone on the road to Israel's independence, but the British Empire had other plans: the interest in petroleum had priority. The victorious powers of the World War I, as well as the losers, like the German Reich, began their own machinations in the Middle East and created ongoing conflicts to this day - but that's another story.