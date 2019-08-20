Likud petitions High Court to disqualify Joint Arab List

The Likud and Otzma Yehudit parties submitted a petition to the High Court of Justice Tuesday demanding that the court disqualify the Joint Arab List from running in the upcoming elections next month.

Dozens of pieces of evidence have been brought in the appeal, according to which members of the list support the murder of Jews, call for the release of all terrorists imprisoned in the State of Israel, support the violent struggle of terrorist organizations and seek to change the character of the state.

The appellants argue that the representatives of the Joint List should be disqualified for incitement to racism, support for a terrorist organization, and the denial of Israel's existence as a Jewish state.