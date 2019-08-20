In Yehud Rotem Langer was brought to rest, the paratrooper who was fatally wounded 17 years ago during Operation Defensive Shield in Judea and Samaria, who died yesterday at 38 years old.

Langer left behind a widow, Shelly, and two young children. His funeral was held today at 11 a.m. in the Yehud Cemetery.

During his hospitalization, Langer underwent six head surgeries and for four years did not utter a word as the left lobe of his brain responsible for speech was impaired.

Former Chief of Staff and Defense Minister MK Moshe "Boogie" Ya'alon eulogized Langer, saying: "The death of paratrooper Rotem Langer, seventeen years after his severe wounding in Operation Defensive Shield, reminds us of the severe terror attack Israel experienced, and the need for sacrifice to remove the threat. Rotem showed his determination in battle, and his fighting spirit in dealing with his serious injury. My condolences to his family."

'Warrior, paratrooper, one who does the incredible' (Hebrew):