Netanyahu won't rule out unity government

PM Netanyahu will form government with natural partners, but is open to adding other parties later, report says.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening said he does not rule out creating a unity government which will include parties other than the Likud's natural partners.

The statement was said in a closed meeting in Kiev, Ukraine.

According to Kan, Netanyahu emphasized that the parties would be in addition to his natural partners, not instead of them.

Netanyahu also said that he has no problem creating a government with the haredi parties and Yamina, and later on adding other parties, such as Labor and Blue and White. However, the basis for such a government would still be made up of the Likud and its right-wing and haredi partners.

Meanwhile, the Blue and White party has stated that it will not sit with Netanyahu, as have former Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Israel's Labor party.

Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ has also promised not to sit with the Blue and White party, but it is not clear if that would apply in a Netanyahu-led government.