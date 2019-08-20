Man critically wounded in 2002 military operation passes away

Rotem Langer, shot by an Arab sniper during his service as a paratrooper in Operation Defensive Shield, dies at age 38.

Rotem Langer, a paratrooper who was critically wounded by a sniper in Shechem (Nablus) during 2002's Operation Defensive Shield in Judea and Samaria, has passed away at the age of 38.

Langer was called up prior to the last days of Passover. On Friday, April 5, 2002, he was shot by a Palestinian Authority sniper. For two and a half months, Langer laid unconscious. He underwent six head surgeries and for four years did not utter a word because the left lobe of his brain, which was responsible for speech, was damaged.

After he recovered, Langer spent years helping to rehabilitate IDF soldiers who were injured or disabled. He was also addicted to sports and snowboarding.

"Rotem Langer was a friend with all his heart," one of his friends wrote on Facebook. "He was very strong, his mind was sharp, and he had a lot of wisdom. Rotem, you're my brother in my heart, you're the victory of the entire nation of Israel, and you're with me forever. I love you."

Langer is survived by a widow and two children. He will be laid to rest Tuesday at 11:00 am in the Yehud cemetery.