'Point the weapons at the Zionist enemy'

Palestinian organizations call on PA security forces to stop security coordination with Israel and point their weapons at the Zionist enemy.

The Palestinian “resistance organizations” said on Monday that the activities of the Palestinian Arab youth are a sign of a future explosion in response to the "crimes of the Israeli occupation", accusing Israel of causing "criminal" harm to Palestinian Arab youth.

The announcement appears to refer to the elimination of terrorists who tried to infiltrate into Israel from Gaza over the weekend.

"We warned the Zionist enemy many times not to continue its crimes, but the leadership of the enemy continues to play with fire that will burn it, as Gaza is a volcano that will explode in front of the enemy and its troops," the statement said. "Our (Palestinian) people are a free and strong people who will never agree to surrender or come to terms with the existing situation that is being forced on them.”

The statement also noted that the recent incidents at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and in Jerusalem require an escalation in the fight against the "occupation". The groups called on the Palestinian Arab public in Judea, Samaria, Jerusalem and Israel to "set fire to the occupied Palestinian land under the feet of the enemy."

The organizations also called on the Palestinian Authority to abolish its security coordination with Israel and give green light to “resistance” in Judea and Samaria. The Palestinian security forces were called to point their weapons at the "Zionist enemy".