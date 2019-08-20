Jewish leaders applaud Paraguay over terrorist designation

Arthur Stark, Chairman, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, on Monday praised Paraguay for designating Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations.

"We applaud President Mario Abdo Benítez and the government of Paraguay for issuing Decree No. 2,307, which designates ISIS, Al Qaeda, Hamas, and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations,” they said in a statement.

“This action represents another significant step in the ongoing fight against terrorism. In an historic step last month, the government of Argentina became the first South American country to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization,” added Stark and Hoenlein.

“We hope to see more countries in the region and around the world follow these countries and stand up to these dangerous forces and recognize them for what they are - purveyors of terror and violence that impacts every country.”

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz praised Paraguay for the decision earlier on Monday.

"This recognition contributes to the joint international struggle against the terror of Hamas, Hezbollah, and their chief benefactor, Iran. I call upon more states to join Paraguay and recognize these organizations as ones of terror. We will continue to work tirelessly so organizations of this nature be recognized as terror organizations. The entire world must unite as on in the fight against the terror that Iran and their disciples spread," Katz said.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported on Monday that Brazil is considering following in the footsteps of Argentina and Paraguay.

In 2013, the European Union blacklisted Hezbollah's “military wing” as a terrorist organization, while failing to blacklist the group’s political arm.

However, EU members the Netherlands and United Kingdom consider all of Hezbollah a terrorist entity, as do the United States, Canada, Israel and even the Arab League.

The British government formally announced in February that it intends to ban the political wing of the Hezbollah terror organization, after previously having banned its military wing.