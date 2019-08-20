Attorney Nati Ram, the founder and head of the “Lev Haolam” organization which combats anti-Israel propaganda, spoke to Arutz Sheva about Israel’s decision to bar Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from entering the country.

“Of course it’s the right decision,” he said. “Those congresswomen are anti-Semitic. They’re comparing us to the Nazis. This is something we cannot allow and it’s a good decision not to allow them to come here. The nations will respect this. It’s very interesting to see that when the people of Israel and the parliament of Israel protect Israel, all the nations also respect Israel and understand that.”

Rom pointed out that “President Obama, during his time as president, banned people from Israel, including MKs such as Ben Ari, from coming to the States. So please don’t teach us about democracy. A democracy has the right to protect itself from enemies from outside.”

“We are happy that the enemies of Israel are banned from coming here. We are happy to welcome anybody who wants to bless us and visit this beautiful country, but we will not allow the BDS organizations to come here and work against Israel here in Israel,” he continued.