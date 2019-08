Two young men go swimming together near Tel Aviv. One of them reports his friend disappeared.

The water police and ZAKA’s divers unit were alerted to the beach in Tel Aviv on Monday night following a report of a 25-year-old who entered the water and did not come out.

The incident occurred after two young men went swimming together near the Dolphinarium. One of them came out of the water and reported that his friend had disappeared.

Magen David Adom paramedics are on the scene.