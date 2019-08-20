Man arrested for threatening Ohio JCC pleads not guilty

20-year-old arrested for making threats towards Jewish community center in Ohio appears in court, pleads not guilty.

James Reardon Jr., the alleged white nationalist who was arrested for making threats towards a Jewish community center in Ohio appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty, ABC News reported.

The home of Reardon, 20, was raided, and authorities seized dozens of rounds of ammo, multiple semi-automatic weapons, a gas mask and bulletproof armor. In light of the alleged threats he made against a Jewish community center in New Middleton, Reardon has been charged with telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing.

If Reardon posts the $250,000 bond that was set against him, he will be released to house arrest and ordered to keep at least 500 feet away from Jewish places of worship or community centers. He will not be allowed to possess firearms, use social media, and be subject to random home searches.

His next hearing is set for September 13.

A video posted on Instagram last week showed Reardon shooting an assault rifle, accompanied by the sounds of sirens and screams. Under the video Reardon added the caption, “Police identify shooter of Youngstown Jewish Family Center as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.” The Youngstown JCC was tagged in the post.

An investigation determined the account belonged to Reardon, the Youngstown Vindicator reported, citing police. It has since been removed from Instagram. He reportedly had several on-line pseudonyms.

Extra police security was provided to the JCC and three area synagogues after the arrest, according to a JTA report on Sunday.

Police have confirmed that Reardon, who was being held Monday morning in the Mahonging County Jail, was interviewed on camera in a National Geographic video during the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. That rally turned deadly when a white nationalist plowed his car into a group of counter protesters.

During the raid on Reardon’s house on Friday, police also discovered anti-Semitic and white nationalist propaganda, according to ABC News.

The FBI has not yet announced whether they will pursue federal charges against Reardon.