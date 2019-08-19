Middle East expert: Decision to disallow Tlaib visit 'sensible'

Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security President Professor Efraim Inbar told Arutz Sheva that Israel's decision to disallow the visit by U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib "was a sensible one".

"I think Netanyahu was facing a lose/lose situation," Inbar said. "On one hand he wanted to please President Trump, that he is a good friend of Israel and he has done good things for the State of Israel. On the other hand, obviously we want a good relationship with the Democratic Party, we are interested in bi-partisan support for Israel in the United States, and in that situation - according to Israeli law - he decided not to allow the two Congresswomen, who are anti-Semitic and support the BDS, to enter Israel. I'm not sure this is the best decision, but this is definitely a sensible one," Inbar concluded.