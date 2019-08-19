Shaked: Low and empty attempt to discredit me

Yamina chairman denounces Haaretz report she offered Netanyahu to influence A-G on his behalf. 'I trust public to be smarter than that.'

Yamina party leader Ayelet Shaked responded Monday night to a report by Haaretz that emissaries sent on her behalf offered to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu according to which Shaked's emissaries proposed to the Prime Minister to influence the Attorney General on his behalf, as part of her attempts to get a place saved in the Likud.

"There is a low and ugly attempt to discredit me here," Shaked said. "" If the things quoted have been said by one person or another, they are certainly grave, but they have no connection with me and have not been said in my knowledge."

The former Justice Minister emphasized: "I have never spoken to the Attorney General about criminal cases, let alone the Netanyahu files. I trust the public to be smarter than that."

Earlier, Meretz/"Democratic Union" candidate Stav Shafir let loose with one of her signature agitations against Shaked: "A former Justice Minister who pimps the Attorney General for a chair. What we see here is political bribery, one of the lowest ever. The Deal of the Century is Bibi's immunity deal."

Former Defense Minister Ehud Barak also incited: "The corruption is exposed in all its nakedness. Even the Engleman affair and permit committee pale against the Ayelet Shaked/Netanyahu deal. If it indeed happened, it will be the end of both of them.

"The subordinate Mendelblit, the stressed Netanyahu, and Shaked, who may have failed here - are all evidence of the abyss of corruption that lies ahead. We must change direction now," Barak goaded.

Knesset Member Merav Michaeli (Labor) reacted: "These are the values ​​of the one who was Justice Minister, who wants to control the Justice Ministry and legal system: Absolute loyalty to Netanyahu, not the State of Israel. Power at all costs. Let's make sure that doesn't happen."