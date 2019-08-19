'Netanyahu can restore that which was stolen in Hevron'

Nine months have passed since the High Court of Justice ruled that Hevron market land could be transferred from the hands of the Arab Hevron municipality to the hands of the city's Jewish community.

The ruling was issued in light of the fact that the market was built during the period of Jordanian rule on land which belonged to Hevron's Jewish community before the community was destroyed in the 1929 Hevron Massacre.

However, nothing has happened in the nine months since the ruling, according to Noam Amon, the spokesman for the Hevron Jewish community.

To mark the 90th anniversary of the Hevron Massacre, the community is embarking on a campaign today to call for the restoration of the land to Jewish hands.

"There is another market, a thriving and large market on the western side of the city. The thing we are talking about is abandoned buildings, some of which were used to store scrap. We are endeavoring to remove the sanitary nuisance the place [is now]. The market has no significance except for being Jewish land waiting for its owners," Amon told Arutz Sheva.

"Ninety years after the riots, it is the time to appeal to the government by calling 'the voice of our brothers crying out to us from the ground. Please return that which was stolen. This place was abandoned for decades while the Jewish suffered a very severe housing shortage.

"This is a right-wing government. Most if not all of them have visited Hevron and expressed their support for Hevron. The prime minister himself approved construction in Hebron last year, and we hope to implement it in the coming years. The prime minister himself approved the start of the move to restore the market to Jewish hands. What remains is the completion of this process and we hope that the process will mature and that justice will be done in Hevron and the holy blood of the martyrs will find comfort in the building up of this location.

Amon said that this land was needed for new housing units. "The main hardship is housing shortage. For decades it has not been possible to build and locals cannot continue to live like this. This is the primary purpose. There may also be an economic turnaround for employment or tourism, but these are secondary matters. They are not talking about detailed planning of the project, but about the principle possibility of getting the place for the construction and development of the Jewish settlement in Hevron."

He noted that Jews are currently allowed to live in only three percent of the city of Hevron and called on the prime minister to allow the community to grow normally.

"Hevron is the basis for the existence of the Jewish people. In Hevron it all started. This is where the real estate in Israel begins. It's time, on such a historic day, to take an important step and the prime minister has the strength and ability to do that, and we believe he will. "