3 hurt in Eilat hotel fire

Three people were injured in a fire in a hotel in Eilat Monday.

The fire broke out in the courtyard of the Magic Palace hotel. The fire department arrived at the scene and gained control of the fire.

Three men suffered smoke inhalation. They were treated at the scene by Magen David Adom paramedics and evacuated to Yoseftal Hospital. A 43-year-old man is listed in moderate condition, while a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old man are listed in mild condition.

Senior MDA paramedic Pinchas Bar Shalom said: "When we arrived at the hotel, we saw a man about 35 in the lobby, suffering from mild respiratory difficulties. During the medical treatment that included providing oxygen to the workers at the site, we were called to treat two other men who suffered breathing difficulties, a man of 40 and of 43."

"We transferred the three casualties to the ambulance and evacuated them in moderate and mild condition to Yoseftal Hospital while providing them with oxygen."