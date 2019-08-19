Lapid: Iran deal endangers world peace

Blue and White leader meets with Japanese ministers, emphasizes importance of canceling 'Iran deal.'

Blue and White leader MK Yair Lapid left Israel for a short diplomatic visit to Iran, meeting officially with Japanese Foreign Minister Tarō Kōno and Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

The meetings focused on technological cooperation in cyber, as well as economic agreements and security issues.

Lapid emphasized the importance Israel sees in canceling the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the "Iran deal," and creating pressure and global supervision of the Iranians.

"Israel needs to do better work in its relations with countries such as Japan, and emphasize that the agreement with IRan endangers global and Middle East peace," Lapid said.

Last month, Iran violated the JCPOA by enriching more than the permitted amount of uranium.

Olli Heinonen, who headed the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) security team and served as the organizations' deputy director general, warned that the rogue state is six to eight months away from a nuclear bomb.