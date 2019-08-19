Teen injured in ramming attack in stable condition

Teenage terror victim Nahum Nevies is stable - but still in very serious condition.

The condition of Nahum Nevies, the 17-year-old boy who was injured Friday in a ramming attack, is still very serious, but he is now stable.

On Sunday, Nahum experienced a physical response to pain. He is still sedated and on a respirator in the intensive care unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem.

Nahum's sister Noam, who was also injured in the ramming attack, is now considered to be lightly to modrately injured.

The family requested that the public continue praying for Nahum Elimelech ben (son of -ed.) Zahava Rivka, and Noam bat (daughter of - ed.) Zahava Rivka.

Nahum and Noam were injured early Friday afternoon when a terrorist rammed into them as they made their way to a protected bus stop near the entrance to the town of Elazar in Gush Etzion. Noam suffered abrasions and injuries to her limbs, while Nahum suffered a skull fracture and brain hemorrhage.

An off-duty police officer neutralized the terrorist who rammed them.