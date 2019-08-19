Jordan urges pressure on Israel over Al-Aqsa

Jordan’s Foreign Minister meets EU ambassadors, calls on international community to pressure Israel to stop “violations” against Al-Aqsa.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, on Sunday urged the international community to pressure Israel to stop its “violations” against the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, Xinhua reported.

The appeal by Safadi was made during a meeting he held with EU ambassadors to Jordan to discuss Israel’s actions in Jerusalem.

Safadi warned against the grave consequences of Israeli unilateral steps intended to change the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, according to a Foreign Ministry statement obtained by Xinhua.

"Israel must respect the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem with its Muslim and Christian holy sites, and stop breaching its obligations as an occupying power," he was quoted as having said.

The comments came hours after Jordan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador to Jordan Amir Weissbrod for a meeting.

During the meeting, it was explained to Weissbrod that Jordan condemns the Israeli activity at Al-Aqsa Mosque and on the Temple Mount, and demands the activity cease immediately.

Jordan has taken issue with Israeli police defending themselves from terrorists who attacked them on the Temple Mount during Eid al-Adha, as well as Israeli police using riot dispersal methods to disperse hundreds of Muslim worshipers violently rioting on Tisha B'Av.

According to Jordan, Israel's actions on the Temple Mount "deepen the conflict and violate international law."

Just 1,729 Jews ascended the Temple Mount on Tisha B'Av, after thousands of Arabs rioted in an attempt to prevent the site from opening to Jews.

Jordan was also unhappy with Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan, who said last week that it is time for Jews to be permitted to pray on the Temple Mount and that the current status quo is wrong.