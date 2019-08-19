'I identified five suspicious figures'

Corporal B identified a number of armed terrorists near the border fence, alerted troops and assisting in eliminating the terrorists.

Corporal B, an IDF lookout in the northern brigade of the Gaza Division, identified on Saturday night a number of armed terrorists near the border fence.

B acted quickly and professionally, alerting IDF forces and assisting in eliminating the terrorist squad.

“I was alerted to suspicious movement on the ground. I focused on the spot and identified five figures approaching the fence. I realized that they were armed and immediately alerted the forces and directed them to the spot," the lookout recalled.

“The forces strove for contact and the event ended positively. In retrospect, I feel proud and satisfied with the understanding that I carried out my role in the best and most successful manner," Corporal B concluded.