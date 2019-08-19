Trump: The Democrats have such disdain for Israel

Trump criticizes Democrats over reports that they may retaliate for Israel's decision to ban Omar and Tlaib.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday responded to reports that House Democrats may retaliate against American and Israeli diplomats in response to Israel's decision to ban Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from entering the country.

“House Democrats want to take action against Israel because it is fighting back against two (maybe four) people that have said unthinkably bad things about it & the Israeli people. Dems have such disdain for Israel! What happened? AOC Plus 4 is the new face of the Democrat Party!” tweeted Trump.

The comments follow a McClatchy news report claiming that a group of Democrats, including Jewish members, met on Friday morning to discuss how to convey a “deep lack of confidence and trust” in Israel’s ambassador to Washington Ron Dermer, and the US ambassador to Israel David Friedman, in the wake of Israel’s decision to ban Omar and Tlaib.

Israel’s decision to ban Tlaib and Omar came shortly after Trump wrote on Twitter that Israel “would show great weakness” if it let in the two congresswomen.

However, while some accused Israel of caving to pressure from Trump on the matter, Israel’s ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer, later clarified that Trump had nothing to do with the decision.

“We were not pressured by the Trump administration to do this and this is a sovereign decision that Israel has to make,” Dermer said in a phone call with US Jewish leaders, explaining the decision was motivated by the fact that the two Muslim lawmakers support BDS.

“The leadership of our country believes that this visit was designed solely with the intention of promoting BDS and they were gonna use this visit as platform to BDS activities,” the ambassador said.

Trump recently came under fire for his criticism on Twitter of Tlaib, Omar and two other Democratic congresswomen, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) and Ayanna Pressley (MA).

The President wrote that the four women, whom he did not mention by name, should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

Trump reiterated his criticism a day later, calling on the congresswomen to apologize to the US, to Israel, and to the “office of the presidency.”

The House of Representatives later voted to condemn Trump’s remarks as racist, with four Republicans and an Independent joining the Democrats in their rebuke of the president.