Trump: I’m very happy with Mike Pence

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday he would keep Vice President Mike Pence as his running mate when he seeks re-election in November 2020.

“I’m very happy with Mike Pence,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey.

“I think Mike Pence has been an outstanding VP. I think that he's been incredible in terms of the love that a lot of people -- especially if you look at the Evangelicals and so many others, they really have a great respect for our Vice President. And so do I. And so do, I think, most people,” he added.

Last November, Trump asked Pence to be his running mate in 2020 in an impromptu exchange during a press conference in the White House.

"Well I haven’t asked him, but I hope so," Trump said when asked by a reporter if he would be willing to lock in Pence as his running mate for 2020.

"Where are you?" Trump asked as he looked around the East Room. Pence, who was sitting to Trump's left, waved.

"Mike, will you be my running mate? Stand up, Mike, please. Raise your right hand. No, I’m only kidding," he continued.

Pence then nodded his head in affirmation as some White House staff in the room applauded.

"Will you? Thank you. OK, good," Trump said. "The answer is 'yes.'"

Pence, whom Trump named as his running mate in July of 2016 before the elections that November, is a staunch ally of Israel and has repeatedly reiterated the US support for the Jewish state.