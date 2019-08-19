Efrat residents save Palestinian's life

Arab who collapsed in village of Umm Salamuna brought to nearby of Efrat, where CPR was performed on him, saving his life.

A 55-year-old Palestinian Arab man who collapsed in the village of Umm Salamuna in Gush Etzion was brought by his relatives to the nearby town of Efrat, where CPR was performed on him, saving his life.

The Arab was brought to the southern gate of Efrat, unconscious and without a pulse. Eyal Zehavi, a paramedic from the emergency center in Efrat who passed by, stopped his vehicle and performed CPR on the Palestinian Arab, together with the local council security patrol.

After his pulse was restored, a Magen David Adom team arrived at the scene, continued medical treatment and evacuated him to a hospital in Jerusalem.

This is not the first time that Efrat residents have saved the lives of Palestinian Arabs living in the area. In May, Abba Richman and Elisheva Itel, MDA volunteers who are residents of Efrat, were called to the gate of the community to take care of an Arab girl who fell in her yard and injured her face. The girl's parents brought her to Efrat to receive medical treatment.

"Almost every day it happens, almost always it goes untold," said Efrat council head Oded Revivi at the time. "In the framework of the relations with the surrounding villages, they know that Efrat has volunteers in Magen David Adom and even an emergency room where only six months ago, resident doctors saved the life of a Palestinian.”

"This time the treatment was given immediately at the gate and from there the girl was referred to a hospital. We believe that from such small actions we will be able to build a life side by side one another," Revivi concluded.