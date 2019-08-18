Benny Gantz: There will be no splits in Blue and White

'There are elements in the political system which would like to disrupt our activities,' Gantz says.

Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz spoke at a conference on Sunday evening regarding the conflicts between the leaders of the list in light of the decision to hire a private investigative company to investigate who is leaking material from the party's election campaign.

"In the last few days, we've been occupied with a data security process in Blue and White," Gantz said. "There haven't been and there won't be splits in Blue and White."

Gantz claimed "that there are elements in the political system which would like to disrupt our activities and we are, overall, taking very normal steps which should not be media sensations. Because we have a simple goal - to do everything we can for the state of Israel and the citizens of Israel."

Gantz also addressed the rocket fire in the south, saying: "Unfortunately, the deterrence that has been created over the years against Hamas no longer exists. The deterrence has not eroded - it has been erased. In recent days we see coordinated terrorist acts between Gaza and Judea and Samaria - something we cannot afford as a state. We explained dozens of times that the residents of Gaza deserve basic humanitarian conditions, but first of all, we deserve quiet and to have our sons returned home."