Supreme Court freezes appt. of Justice Ministry Director-General

'Col. (res.) Attorney Ofir Cohen is one of the most fitting appointments in the government ministries,' says Justice Minister Ohana.

The Supreme Court froze Ofir Cohen's appointment as Director-General of the Ministry of Justice pending a decision on an appeal by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG).

Cohen was supposed to replace outgoing Justice Ministry Director-General Emi Palmor who was ousted two weeks ago from her position.

The MQG claims that Justice Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) "has failed to explain why he is firing Emi Palmor during such a sensitive period, and how it's possible that he couldn't find any suitable replacement among senior civil servants."

Cohen's appointment was approved by the Senior Appointments Committee. Cohen (43), a Colonel (res.), married and father of three, with a bachelor's degree in law and a master's degree in political science, is a lawyer by profession, specializing in real estate law, real estate and municipal taxation.

Cohen was appointed by the founders and heads of the Reserves Officers Association, where he led and promoted legislative processes and amendments to senior civil service officials, elected officials and various Knesset committees.

Justice Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) responded to the decision by the Supreme Court to freeze Cohen's appointment: "The appointment of Col. (res.) Attorney Ofir Cohen is one of the most fitting appointments in the government ministries. This is a man who has donated his best years to the State Security Service and paid dearly for it with his body."

"He has the appropriate legal and managerial skills as determined by the Senior Appointments Commissioner of the Civil Service Commission, who has been discussing his appointment with careful scrutiny. I hope and expect that the Supreme Court will be impressed."