Another strike?

'There is a daily violation of the status and rights of employees and teaching staff,' says secretary-general of the teachers' union.

Israel's teachers' union declared additional labor disputes with the Education and Finance ministries on Sunday afternoon.

Secretary-General of the Israel Teachers' Union Yaffe Ben-David claimed that "there is a daily violation of the status and rights of employees and teaching staff, which will directly affect the nature of the education of students in the educational system."

"We have announced several labor disputes in areas where negotiations with the Ministries of Education and Finance have come to a dead end."

"Wherever there will be any harm to our educators we will act. We won't rest until all our issues are resolved," Ben-David resolved.

The areas in which labor disputes were announced were pensions, special education reform, special education teachers working in municipal or regional support centers, and managers of centers for the gifted.