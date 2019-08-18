Watch: Gaza terrorists infiltrate Israel

IDF publishes footage of armed Gaza terrorists attempting to cross into Israel Saturday night.

The IDF on Sunday published footage showing terrorists attempting to infiltrate Israel Saturday night.

The five armed terrorists, who attempted to enter Israel from northern Gaza, were spotted by IDF observers.

IDF forces shot at the terrorists, eliminating three of them.

According to the IDF, five terrorists were involved in the infiltration attempt.

No Israeli troops were injured.

Gaza terrorists attempt to infiltrate Israel IDF spokesperson