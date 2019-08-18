Jordan summons Israeli ambassador

Israeli Ambassador to Jordan Amir Weisbrod was called for a meeting at Jordan's Foreign Ministry office in Amman.

During the meeting, it was explained to him that Jordan condemns the Israeli activity at Al-Aqsa Mosque and on the Temple Mount, and demands the activity cease immediately.

The conversation comes four days after the Jordan Foreign Ministry condemned "Israel's continued violations" against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The "violations" mentioned include Israeli police defending themselves from terrorists who attacked them on the Temple Mount during Eid al-Adha, as well as Israeli police using riot dispersal methods to disperse hundreds of Muslim worshipers violently rioting on Tisha B'av.

According to Jordan, Israel's actions on the Temple Mount "deepen the conflict and violate international law."

Just 1,729 Jews ascended the Temple Mount on Tisha B'Av (August 11), after thousands of Arabs rioted in an attempt to prevent the site from opening to Jews.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) said: "I want to thank Jerusalem Police Commander Doron Yedid, who handled the events on the Temple Mount responsibly and with courage."

Erdan also praised Yedid for "implementing the policy we decided on last week: To allow every Jew and every visitor to ascend the Temple Mount in accordance with the security situation and while ensuring the visitors' safety."