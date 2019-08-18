The New York Times on Sunday ran a full-page anti-BDS ad created and sponsored by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's The World Values Network.

The ad featured a large bottle of wine with a striped label featuring a six-pointed star and the word "Jude," and a title which read: "Europe's Dark, Full-Blooded Specialty: Labeling Jews."

The advertisement's text recalled the labeling of Jews and their businesses in the leadup to the Holocaust, and noted that the European Union's (EU) highest court will soon decide whether to label products from Judea and Samaria as coming from "colonies."

It also noted that the EU does not label products from areas considered occupied by other countries, and that Judea and Samaria are Israel's Biblical heartland, where the forefathers and foremothers of the Jewish nation lived.

"Singling out Jewish businesses means Europe's latest measures has (sic) nothing to do with justice. It's a centuries-old, uniquely European prejudice: naming and shaming Jews," the ad emphasized.

"European nations of conscience must stand against the anti-Semitic labeling of Jews."

Full text:

For centuries, and most famously in the 1930's, Jews and their businesses were labeled by Europeans. Now just decades after the Holocaust, they're at it again.



The European Union's highest court will shortly decide whether to label wines and other products from Israel's ancient Biblical lands of Judea and Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Golan Heights as coming from "colonies."



The European Union's ruling will apply only to Jewish-owned businesses.



The areas targeted by Europe are the very heart of ancient Israel. Most of what's recorded in the bible takes place there. It holds the first Jewish capital where King David was crowned; the Tabernacle at Shiloh; the burial sites of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, Sara, Rebbeca, Rachel and Leah, and the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Judaism's holiest prayer site.



True to form and history, Europe's actions are only against Israel and Jews. The EU does not label olive oil from Turkish-occupied Northern Cyprus, nor fish from Morroccan-occupied Western-Sahara, nor Goji berries and, most significantly, gold and other resources being plundered from Chinese-occupied Tibet.





Singling out Jewish businesses means Europe's latest measures has nothing do with justice. It's a centuries-old, uniquely European prejudice: naming and shaming Jews.



European nations of conscience must stand against the anti-Semitic labeling of Jews.