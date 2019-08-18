'Apply sovereignty: We are not going anywhere'

Gush Etzion regional council head Uri Schechter called on the Israeli government to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria following the ramming attack in Gish Etzion on Friday.

"The story here is not a security element," Schechter said in an interview with Arutz Sheva, saying that no matter what security measures Israel implemented, "there will still be attacks here."

He said the attacks would continue "as long as there is no effective and meaningful deterrent to those who are hurting, demolishing homes, conditions in prison. They are still celebrating in prisons. The prison guards are afraid of the prison inmates."

"We come and say Psalms [at the scenes of terror attacks]," he said. "The youth comes to to squares and lites candles, it is very important and very exciting, but this is not the point. The point is to stop thinking like we are in exile. We have a sovereign state, an army with wonderful, excellent soldiers, superior commanders, and once and for all need to know how to deter the perpetrators."

Schechter noted that it is clear that deterrence will not prevent all attacks either, but he said effective deterrence can prevent more than 90 percent of the attacks. If they realize they have a lot to lose if they carry out the attacks it will reduce them to a minimum."

"The main thing is to say 'enough with the occupation.' We have to apply sovereignty and make it clear that we are not going anywhere. There are half a million Jewish residents in Judea and Samaria and we will grow and grow. They will not break us. But the pain of seeing all the children [who are] hurt, the next attack, it can be prevented. The same, we will continue to say Psalms and continue to light the next attack candles is not a matter of whether or not it will happen," Schechter added.