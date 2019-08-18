Policeman hurt in stabbing attack returns home

Officer wounded in stabbing attack in Old City of Jerusalem released from the hospital.

The police officer who was moderately injured in the stabbing attack in the Old City last week was released Sunday morning from Shaare Zedek Medical Center, the hospital said.

Shaare Zedek CEO, Prof. Ofer Marin, noted that immediately after the attack, "the policeman came to us in a moderate condition with a number of upper body injuries."

"After a quick treatment of the trauma unit and other tests performed to ascertain that there were no serious injuries, he was transferred to further treatment and recovery in the surgical department.

An investigation into the attack shows that two Arab terrorists stabbed a police officer who was stationed the Old City and moderately wounded him. More police responded by firing at the terrorists and neutralizing them.

Magen David Adom paramedic Moshe Cordova said "When we arrived on the scene we saw a man about 30 years old fully conscious. He suffered stabbing wounds. We gave him medical treatment that included treating the bleeding and dressing the wounds, and we removed him to the hospital. The stabbing terrorist was neutralized by security forces."