Trump donating $100,000 of salary to Surgeon General's office

US President Donald Trump wrote a check donating his second quarter 2019 salary to the Surgeon General's office.

This is his third salary donation to the Department of Health and Human Services, USA TODAY noted.

In a statement, the White House said: "The President recognizes the important mission of the Surgeon General to protect and improve the health of all Americans, including helping to tackle the opioid epidemic and raise awareness of the dangers of e-cigarette usage among teenagers and children," the White House said in a statement."

USA TODAY added that the $100,000 will be used to fund an upcoming health advisory, but that officials declined to state the subject of the advisory.

During his election campaign, Trump promised not to accept the annual $400,000 presidential salary. However, since the law requires he be paid, Trump has compromised by donating the funds to various federal government agencies.

Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley said Trump's "decision to donate his salary is a tribute to his compassion, to his patriotism, and to his sense of duty to the American people."

"He has a sincere interest in public health issues to which HHS is going to devote his donation."

Trump's 2017 salary was donated to the National Park Service, Department of Education, Department of Health and Human Services, and Department of Transportation. His 2018 salary went to the Veteran's Administration, Small Business Administration, National Institutes of Health, and Department of Homeland Security.

So far, Trump's 2019 salary has been donated to the US Department of Agriculture and the Health and Human Services' Office of the Surgeon General.

In a tweet, Trump wrote: "I donate 100% of my President’s salary, $400,000, back to our Country, and feel very good about it!"