Rashida Tlaib's grandmother: 'May God ruin Trump'

Muftia Tlaib responds to Trump's tweet following Rashida Tlaib's announcement that she is turning down Israel's offer to allow her entry.

US President Donald Trump responded on Twitter on Friday night to Dem. Rep. Rashida Tlaib's announcement on Friday that she is turning down Israel's acceptance of her request to allow her into the country to visit her grandmother for what "could be my last opportunity to see her."

“Rep. Tlaib wrote a letter to Israeli officials desperately wanting to visit her grandmother," Trump wrote. "Permission was quickly granted, whereupon Tlaib obnoxiously turned the approval down, a complete setup. The only real winner here is Tlaib’s grandmother. She doesn’t have to see her now!”

Muftia Tlaib, Dem. Rep. Rashida Tlaib's 90-year old grandmother, who lives in the village of Beit Ur al-Fauqa, responded in kind to Trump's statement, according to a Reuters report.

"Trump tells me I should be happy Rashida is not coming," she said. "May God ruin him."

Her son, Rashida's uncle Bassam Tlaib, said that Rashida hasn't visited her grandmother since 2006. "She was going to slaughter a sheep when Rashida arrived and prepare her favorite food, stuffed vine leaves," he said. "Rashida sees her granny as a second mother, she has always supported her. Rashida says she owes her success to her grandmother."

On Friday, following Israel's announcement on Thursday that Democratic Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib will be barred from entering Israel due to their support of BDS, Tlaib sent a request to Israel's Ministry of Interior to visit her "Palestinian" grandmother on humanitarian grounds on Thursday night.

"I would like to request admittance to Israel in order to visit my relatives, and specifically my grandmother, who is in her 90s and lives in Beit Ur al-Fouqa. This could be my last opportunity to see her. I will respect any restrictions and will not promote boycotts against Israel during my visit. Thank you, Rashida Tlaib."

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri subsequently offered to overturn the ban and approved Tlaib's request to visit her grandmother but Tlaib then announced that she is turning down the offer.

Deri responded: "Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib just tweeted that she will not visit Israel. Last night, she sent me a letter asking me to allow her to visit her grandmother, who is in her 90s, because 'this might be my last opportunity to see her.' I agreed to this humanitarian request, but it turns out that it was just a provocation aimed at embarrassing Israel."

"Her hatred of Israel is greater than her love for her grandmother."