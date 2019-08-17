Israeli missing in Ethiopia

Aya Naemana, a 22-year-old Israeli tourist from the Galilee town of Arraba, went missing in the Danakil Desert in Ethiopia.

Naemana has been missing for nine hours, and concern for her life is high due to the heavy heat.

Naemana came to Ethiopia with a group from Israel's Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, where she is studying. She became separated from the group, and did not make it to the meeting point.

Arraba Mayor Omar Nassar said: "We are in touch with the Foreign Ministry, and hope to hear good news."

Israel's Foreign Ministry said: "Today during the morning hours we received an update that an Israeli citizen of about 21, who traveled to Ethiopia's Danakil Desert with a delegation from the Technion, lost her way during a hiking tour. The group's guide lost eye contact with the members of the group, and she did not appear at the meeting place."

"From the moment we received the notice, representatives of the Israeli Embassy in Addis [Ababa] have been in contact with the authorities, government and army sources, and with representatives of the Magnus search and rescue company, and are trying to advance the searches in every way."