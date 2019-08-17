Hotovely to Netanyahu: A moment of truth

Deputy Minister Tzipi Hotovely says she is expecting to be appointed minister following the resignation of Haim Katz.

Deputy Minister Tzipi Hotovely on Friday called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to appoint her as a minister following the resignation of Haim Katz.

"I expect the Prime Minister to appoint me as a minister, this is a moment of truth with religious Zionism which is part of the Likud. This high-quality public wants to see an appropriate representation around the government table from the ranks of the ruling party. I wish for Minister Haim Katz to be acquitted in his trial,” she said.

Katz, who served as Welfare Minister, resigned from the government earlier on Friday, days after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced that he plans to indict him on charges of fraud and breach of trust.

In the resignation letter submitted on Friday, Katz wrote, “In all my actions, fulfilling my duties as a minister and as a Member of Knesset, I acted in an impartial way and in the public interest.”

Katz is expected to be charged over allegedly advancing legislation meant to benefit Moti Ben-Ari, a financial consultant to major Israeli firms who was also a close friend and financial adviser to Katz himself.

