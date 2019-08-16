Who wants to ‘Escape’ from aliyah?!

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about the confusion between running away and running to safety; escaping and escaping to safety and freedom namely, aliyah (immigration to Israel - ed).
It seems that generations of persecutions, abuse, etc., results in a certain severe fear of change. This warps the Diaspora Jews’ perception to the extent of falling into grave danger. In so doing, the subject of aliyah becomes a highly sensitive and offensive issue to those assimilating Jews.
Tags:Radio, Aliyah Trail