Who wants to ‘Escape’ from aliyah?!

Why many of the Jews in the Diaspora become convinced that remaining in the exile is the heroic thing to do.

Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Olim plane from Ukraine
Olim plane from Ukraine
Noam Moskowitz

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about the confusion between running away and running to safety; escaping and escaping to safety and freedom namely, aliyah (immigration to Israel - ed).

It seems that generations of persecutions, abuse, etc., results in a certain severe fear of change. This warps the Diaspora Jews’ perception to the extent of falling into grave danger. In so doing, the subject of aliyah becomes a highly sensitive and offensive issue to those assimilating Jews.

Tags:Radio, Aliyah Trail



top