Only one chance to form a government

Senior political officials believe Pres. Rivlin will not grant extension for coalition negotiations.

Senior political officials believe that Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will tell party heads meeting with him that he will not grant candidates an extension if they fail to form a government after 28 days.

According to Israel Hayom's Gideon Alon, a candidate will only receive an extension if the circumstances justify it, such as if he has the agreement of 59 Knesset members and is in an advanced talks with others interested in joining the coalition.

The sources added that they expect RIvlin will not grant a 14-day extension.

Until now, Israel's presidents have almost automatically granted would-be prime ministers 14-day extensions in order to allow them to complete coalition negotiations and form a government.

In April, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu requested and received a 14-day extension, but did not succeed in forming a government, causing the Knesset to vote to dissolve itself and schedule repeat elections.