A Bnei Brak beggar decides to buy a lottery ticket on a whim while shopping for groceries and it turns out to be his lucky day.

A beggar who lives in the haredi city of Bnei Brak bought a lottery card for the first time in his life and won half a million shekels ($141,290).

The man bought the ticket at a store in the city center where he shops on a regular basis before Shabbat.

He said that he entered the store to shop for groceries as usual but for some reason, he decided to buy a lottery card this time.

In a conversation with friends and bystanders who gathered around him, he said that he was happy and thanked G-d for the surprising win.

"Thank you Father in Heaven," he said excitedly.