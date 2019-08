VIDEO: RabbI YY Jacobson: 'Still single? Never give up!' Watch: Rabbi YY Jacobson speaks to Jewish singles in inspirational video. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Yad Lachim RabbI YY Jacobson Watch Rabbi YY Jacobson: "Still Single? NEVER GIVE UP!!" To Download Shareable Mobile Video of Rabbi Jacobson - CLICK HERE TO SHARE THE VIDEO VIA WHATSAPP - CLICK HERE www.TuBavTogether.com Please share this inspirational video with friends and family. It will give great chizzuk to them. For more videos, download the tehillim and to submit names to Amuka for free visit





top