Abbas speaks to new British PM

PA says Boris Johnson expressed his support for "two-state solution" in phone call with chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday evening held a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

According to the PA’s official news agency Wafa, Johnson said he values his friendship with Abbas and the special relationship between Britain and “Palestine”.

The British Prime Minister reiterated Britain's commitment to the two-state solution and condemned Israel's policy of home demolitions as a violation of international law, according to Wafa.

Abbas, in turn, welcomed the positions of the British Prime Minister, especially his support for the two-state solution, expressing the readiness of the “State of Palestine” to move forward in achieving peace in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

He also thanked Britain for its support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Johnson was elected last month as head of Britain’s Conservative Party and replaced Theresa May as Prime Minister.

Before his election, Johnson praised Israel in an interview with the UK-based Jewish News website, saying that “wild horses wouldn’t keep me away” from becoming the latest Prime Minister to visit the Jewish state.

Several European countries, including Britain, have in recent years recognized the state of “Palestine”, but these were symbolic moves that have little, if any, actual diplomatic effect.

PA officials have been pressuring those European countries to officially recognize “Palestine”, in a move meant to bypass direct peace talks with Israel.