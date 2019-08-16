Graham backs Israel's decision on Tlaib and Omar

South Carolina Senator: If you openly joined an international movement to destroy the state of Israel, then you'll suffer the consequences.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday expressed support for Israel’s decision to bar Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from entering the nation over their support for a boycott of Israel.

“They are duly elected members of Congress, I get that, but they are openly supporting the BDS movement which would be an economic boycott of the state of Israel and basically destroy the state, so I understand both sides of the story here,” Graham told WLTX TV.

Asked if he thought it was a mistake on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s part to change his position on banning the two after initially saying the lawmakers would be allowed in, Graham said “probably not” in terms of Israeli politics.

"From my point of view, there have got to be consequences to your behavior. If you openly joined an international movement to destroy the state of Israel, then you'll suffer the consequences,” he added.

The comments came hours after Israel announced that the two freshman congresswomen would be prevented from entering Israel, citing the 2017 anti-BDS law.

The decision was formally announced shortly after President Donald Trump posted a comment to Twitter urging Israel not to allow the two lawmakers in, claiming the two “hate Israel and all Jewish people”.

Trump welcomed Israel’s decision in a subsequent conversation with reporters but said it was ultimately up to Israel whether to grant the lawmakers entry.

“I’m only involved from the standpoint of they are very anti-Jewish and they’re very anti-Israel. I think it’s very disgraceful, the things they’ve said. They’ve become the face of the Democrat Party,” he said.