Trump: Tlaib and Omar are 'very anti-Israel'

Trump doubles down on criticism of two Muslim congresswomen who were barred by Israel from visiting the country.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday doubled down on his criticism of Muslim congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib and welcomed Israel’s decision to bar them from visiting the country.

“I’m only involved from the standpoint of they are very anti-Jewish and they’re very anti-Israel," Trump told reporters, according to The Hill.

"I think it’s very disgraceful, the things they’ve said. They’ve become the face of the Democrat Party,” he added.

Trump also suggested he would be attacked if he were to say things that Omar and Tlaib have said in the past.

“What they have said is disgraceful,” Trump said. “If other people had made that statement, there would have been hell to pay.”

The comments came hours after Israel announced that the two freshman congresswomen would be prevented from entering Israel, citing the 2017 anti-BDS law.

Despite the ban, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said he would consider granting an entry visa to Tlaib, who has relatives in Samaria, on humanitarian grounds, should she request it.

The decision was formally announced shortly after Trump posted a comment to Twitter urging Israel not to allow the two lawmakers in, claiming the two “hate Israel and all Jewish people”.

Trump said on Thursday it was ultimately up to Israel whether to grant the lawmakers entry, and would not comment on who he spoke to from the Israeli government about the issue.

“If they want to let them in they can, but I don’t know why they would want to do it,” Trump said, according to The Hill. “I don’t want to comment about who I spoke to."