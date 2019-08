Hezbollah releases footage of missile attack on the INS Hanit during the Second Lebanon War in July of 2006.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization’s Al-Manar TV channel released a video showing the launching of a missile at the Israeli Navy’s INS Hanit ship during the Second Lebanon War in July of 2006.

Four IDF soldiers were killed in the attack which occurred 16 kilometers off the coast of Beirut.