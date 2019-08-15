'Govt. knowingly discriminating against Yesha residents'

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman condemned the Israeli government's decision to exclude Judea, Samaria, and the Golan Heights from a new free trade agreement with South Korea.

"It is inconceivable that as part of the free trade agreement with South Korea, which is due to be signed next week, residents of Judea and Samaria will be discriminated against. Once again, we are being treated as second class citizens. It is forbidden to sign any agreement that leaves out residents of Judea and Samaria," Ne'eman said.

"The products produced by our communities are some of the best and most popular within the Jewish community and nationally like any other products. This must end here and now, and the residents of Judea and Samaria must be added [to the agreement]."

The deal, which is expected to be announced during South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's visit to Israel next week, will include a provision specifically excluding products made in Judea, Samaria, and the Golan Heights.

Under the agreement, goods originating within pre-1967 Israel would be exempt from customs fees.