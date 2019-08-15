Police nab 56 Arabs from Ramallah on the way to Israeli beach

The passengers' bags and other items on the bus indicated that they were on the way to an Israeli beach.

Border Police and military police soldiers thwarted the infiltration of 56 illegal Arab infiltrators on Thursday morning at a checkpoint near Jerusalem, according to a Kikar Shabbat report on Thursday. The Arabs were traveling on a bus, apparently on their way to a beach in Israel.

The Border Police, stationed at the a-Za'im crossing in the Jerusalem area, noticed a private bus on the way into Israel. They stopped the bus for inspection and discovered that all 56 passengers - men, women and children - were residents of Ramallah and surrounding villages and had no legal authorization to enter Israel.

The passengers' bags and other items on the bus indicated that they were on the way to an Israeli beach.

The driver of the bus, an Israeli resident of Tzur Baher, and the passengers were detained for further investigation.

"Border Police are witnessing numerous attempts by Palestinian Arabs to infiltrate Israeli territory for various purposes," Israel Police stated. "The police stationed at the checkpoints in the Jerusalem area will continue to work professionally to prevent the infiltration of those who are not allowed to enter the country - illegal immigrants who may be involved in criminal activity and at times even terrorism in Israeli territory."