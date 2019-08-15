'Jews are spying on you,' Ontario newspaper claims

A B’nai Brith Canada investigation has uncovered frequent ant-Ssemitic and hateful material in a Canadian Polish-language newspaper.

Content recently published in Goniec, a Mississauga-based news outlet run by Andrzej Kumor, accuses Jews and Zionists of having “terrorism in their blood” and urges readers to “stand up to the Jews” in response to fabricated attempts to destroy Poland.

In a series of incendiary articles, the outlet warns repeatedly of Jewish control over the Polish government through “puppet politicians” in the United States who favor “rewriting history” in the interest of the Israeli government. Authors on the site have also stated that Jews are “playing their old game” in trying to interfere in various governments, while calling the actions of Jewish organizations “racist” and “satanic.”

“We are appalled by the blatant Jew-hatred peddled by this publication,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “While there is room for disagreement over policies in modern Polish-Jewish relations, the antisemitic content that we are seeing is truly beyond the pale.”

In another article, a photograph of Hasidic Jews is juxtaposed with the U.S. Capitol Building, followed by allegations that Congress is controlled by sinister Jewish forces.

Another piece carries a headline blaring “You Use WhatsApp - Jews Are Spying on You.”

Goniec also attacks a film documenting the brutal 1941 anti-Jewish massacre in the Polish town of Jedwabne, describing it as false propaganda of the “Holocaust enterprise” in a plot to initiate reparations for Jewish property that was lost or stolen during the Second World War.

B’nai Brith has filed a complaint with Peel Regional Police, who are investigating the matter.